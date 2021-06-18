Hospital admissions increase as Covid cases rise in Kirklees

118 people per 100,000 in Kirklees tested positive for Covid-19 over the last seven days

With 118 people per 100,000 in Kirklees testing positive for Covid-19 over the last seven days, the borough’s infection rate has increased by 15 per cent since last week.

The national average is 75 people per 100,000, which has risen by 50 per cent over the last week.

The number of local hospital admissions due to Covid-19 has also started to rise, so the council is urging everyone eligible to get their vaccine.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director of public health at Kirklees Council

There were 21 people admitted to the district's hospitals in that time, up from 17 the previous week.

There was one death in local hospitals related to Covid-19, after two deaths the previous week.

A council spokesperson said: "Kirklees Council is continuing its PCR surge testing and enhanced testing offer, which aims to identify any potential cases of variants of concern so we can isolate them and learn more about how it’s spreading in our communities.

"This will be running until June 22, so there’s still time for you to play your part and get a PCR test to help keep local people safe.

"A number of temporary pop-up vaccination clinics have also been opening across Kirklees for anyone aged 18 or over, initially targeting areas that have lowest take up of the vaccine, higher rates of infection and a population at greater risk of serious illness.

"Thanks to your fantastic response, we already have positive levels of vaccine uptake in Kirklees with 260,000 local people having had their first dose and 190,000 of those have received their second.

"We’re urging anyone aged 18 and over in Kirklees to book their vaccination now."

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council, said: “We’re no longer in the top 20 areas in England with the highest infection rates, but this more reflects the trend of increasing rates nationally. Our infection rate is still high and has increased again over the last week.

“Alongside this, we have started to see our hospital admission numbers rise. They remain at a low level but we absolutely have to stop them from rising. Bringing down our infection rates is one way we can do this and the other is to take the vaccine.

“We’ve been working really hard, alongside the NHS, our other partners and local residents in recent weeks to do all we can to tackle Kirklees’ rising infection rates.

"There’s a key part all residents can play. Get a PCR test as part of our increased testing and surge testing offer and help us detect and isolate positive cases so we can prevent further infection.

“It’s really important, that even when you have received your vaccine, that you continue to do the basics: hands, face, space, as well as letting plenty of fresh air indoors.

“Getting a twice-weekly lateral flow test is a really effective way we can all prevent the spread of the virus. This is really important even if you have been vaccinated.

“The very best way you can protect yourself, others and help us return to normality as soon as possible, is to take the vaccine when you’re offered it.

“Every vaccination matters. The vaccine rollout is continuing to be a big success in Kirklees and the more people that take it, the safer we all are and the sooner we can get back to normality.

"You’ll be contacted when it’s your turn and anyone aged 18 and over in Kirklees can book their vaccination now.

“The rollout of the vaccine wouldn’t be possible without local people. Thank you so much to everyone who has already taken it.

"Every single vaccination makes a huge difference. It may not just save your life, but someone else’s too.

“For effective and longer-lasting protection from Covid-19, you do need your second dose. These vaccines are designed to be done over two doses – please make sure you get your second.

“We’re urging everyone eligible to be part of this amazing response and take the vaccine when it’s your turn.