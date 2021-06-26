How Kim's weight loss helped to reduce her diabetes symptoms

Slimmer Kim Parkinson after her five stone weight loss

Kim Parkinson’s inspirational story backs up research showing people with type two diabetes can improve their control of the condition by making healthy lifestyle changes and losing weight.

Kim attends Kathryn Cooke’s Slimming World group in Roberttown on a Wednesday evening, after joining in October 2019.

She said: “I was told then I was classed as pre-diabetic and the doctor told me I was only a short time away from being a type two diabetic.

Slimmer Kim Parkinson before her weight loss journey

"My weight was seriously impacting my health, I needed to take control of my weight to help manage the condition.

“Being overweight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I liked to fit to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling out of breath.

“I always felt like I was lacking energy, and like I was on a slippery slope to gaining more and more weight – I didn’t really see a way out.

“The welcome I received from fellow members and my consultant at my local group was incredible.

"We share recipes and ideas for getting active, and it’s useful to get tips from other members who’ve also been diagnosed as pre-diabetic or have type one or two diabetes.

"Although this year has undoubtedly been tough for everyone, the motivation I get from group has helped me stay on track with my weight-loss journey and I feel like I can take on the world now.

"As a group we’re closer than ever before.”

With support from the group, Kim followed Slimming World’s food optimising eating plan and swapped takeaways and processed food for meals the whole family can enjoy.

She said: “Thanks to the changes I’ve made, my health has improved dramatically and my blood sugar reading has dropped from 45 to 37 and I am no longer in the diabetic category.

"I’ve got my life back and I couldn’t be happier!”

Kathryn, who runs the Roberttown Slimming World group, said: “Looking after ourselves and our health is more important than ever right now, and the changes Kim has told us about are incredible.