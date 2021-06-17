How to book your Covid-19 jab and what to expect on the day

Everybody requires two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to give them full protection

As of yesterday (Wednesday, June 16), anybody aged 21 or over is now eligible to book their appointments.

If you have access to the internet, this can be done online by visiting www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination.

Alternatively, you can also book over the phone by calling 119.

On the day of your appointment you will need to bring a face covering (unless you cannot wear one for a health or disability reason) and your booking reference numbers (if your appointment is at a vaccination centre).

Your appointment should last for around 30-45 minutes.

You will be asked some questions about your medical history. It is important to tell the staff if you have ever had a severe allergic reaction or you are pregnant.

You will then be given an injection of the vaccine into your upper arm.

You may be asked to wait for 15 minutes after having the vaccination. This is in the unlikely event you have a serious reaction to the vaccine.

The team are trained to deal with reactions and treat them immediately.

You will also be given a leaflet about what to expect after your jab to take home with you.