Hundreds of young people fill the streets of Heckmondwike for the Eid-Milad Peace Procession

The jubilant festival celebrates the prophet Mohammad’s birthday and encourages people to think of others.

Hundreds of young people from Mosques across Kirklees, took to the streets of Heckmondwike for the annual Eid-Milad Peace Procession.

Eid-Milad peace procession. Photo by John Barry Mounsey.

Led by Mosque Imams and community leaders, the Sufi-Muslim youngsters turned up in their masses, spreading community spirit and waving vibrant green flags, symbolising a love for nature and the environment.

Community Faith Officer, Waseem Riaz from the Kirklees Faith Network said: “These Milad celebrations open up lots of positive themes such as thinking about the welfare of others, feeding the hungry and poor, as well as giving charity.”

Senior Muslim Scholar at Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque, Mufti Shams-Ul-Huda Khan Misbahi said: “The EID-Milad Parade had an aim to spread an important message of peace and love in our local neighbourhoods.

“We all have a duty to look after everyone in our communities.”