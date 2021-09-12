In pictures: Batley and District Camera Club images in regional competition

The YPU is the governing body for the Yorkshire area, comprising of approximately 70 clubs.

A Batley and District Camera Club spokesman said: "All club members can enter this very prestigious competition, which comprises of many different classes of photography including portrait, landscape, nature, sport and photojournalism.

"It is independently judged by top YPU judges, with awards and certificates given to the best images.

"Our new season has just started and we would love to see anyone who would like to come along and learn a bit more about the club and photography.

"This year we are also running some free workshops."

For more information about the club and its programme for the new season, visit www batleycameraclub.uk

1. Lone tree Photo by Mike Jenkinson

2. Spiral Photo by Steve Vare

3. Lights will guide you home Photo by Abi Ramsey

4. Landing Photo by Bev Clough