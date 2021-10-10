In pictures: Batley and District Camera Club members pick favourite photos

The long established club of around 40 members meets on a weekly basis between September and June on a Tuesday evening at 7.30pm at Batley Community Centre.

A club spokesperson said: “Our aim is to share our common love of photography in a friendly atmosphere.

“Our syllabus includes lectures of prints and digital images. We are a knowledgeable and helpful group covering most genres of photography.

"Our more experienced members are always willing to share their knowledge and help develop beginners.

"We include many practical nights in our syllabus, including photo walks, studio nights, Lightroom and Photoshop processing techniques.”

For the full 2021/22 programme and more information about the club, visit its website - www.batleycameraclub.uk

