In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group focuses on nature

The club has a full and varied selection of competitions throughout the year. These are normally split between prints and digital projected images which are independently judged by a nominated Yorkshire Photographic Union judge.

The competitions are usually judged in Dewsbury Town Hall, where the club meets every Monday evening from September through to May.

The club also has a selection of lectures but unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, members have been unable to meet in the town hall since February 2020.

But in the meantime, the club has met online via Zoom where members took part in lectures and all of the competitions were held online.

All of the competitions were of digital images on a variety of different subjects including nature, architectural record, general record, people studies, sport and photojournalism.

Some of the competitions were on an “open subject” where each member could choose what they would like to enter.

The club also has sections for entry level and intermediate level members.

These featured images from the club’s nature competition are from both advanced and newer members.

All the winning photos can be viewed on the club’s website.

While on the website, you can also browse some of the members’ galleries, as every paid up member of the club has a gallery of their own.

For more information about the group, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com or email [email protected]

1. Fungi Tawny Grisette by Rodney Smith Buy photo

2. Bird Nuthatch by Frank Lodge Buy photo

3. Insects Longhorn Beetles Mating by Paul Ketton Buy photo

4. Natural world Bee and Lavender by Colin McGregor Buy photo