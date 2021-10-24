In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group's monthly selection of images

A spokesman said: “Two new members joined the group, which is great news for the club,

“Our first competition was supported well, with over 50 digital images submitted and a few prints.

“On Monday, October 11 we had our first speaker who showed images taken with a drone type camera.

“The group had a great evening looking at some really spectacular images taken all over the country.

“We will welcome any budding photographer to the group - just come along any Monday night in Dewsbury Town Hall at 7.15pm.”

1. Being Watched Photo by Melissa J Harvey

2. Any crocodiles here, Mummy? Photo by Ian Shaw

3. Angel of the North Photo by Terry Etherington

4. Kings College Cambridge Photo by Debbi Clough