In pictures: Winning images in Batley and District Camera Club contest
Welcome to the next of our monthly features showcasing the photography of members of Batley and District Camera Club.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 12:30 pm
This selection of images are among the winners in the club’s 2020 annual competition.
These photos will all be on display at Batley Community Centre at the start of the club’s new season, which begins on September 7.
For more information about Batley and District Camera Club, visit its new website - www.batleycameraclub.uk
