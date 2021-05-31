Jordan sprinkles glitter into Cleckheaton town centre

Jordan Wake of Wake Bespoke in Cleckheaton

Jordan’s fashion design house Wake Bespoke has amassed a large online following for its lavish tailor-made designs.

The opening of the shop on Northgate was delayed from last year due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

Jordan said she was delighted to have had a “fairytale ending” after a tumultuous year and added: “We’ve used this time to our advantage, to really give our new home a dazzling makeover.

“We know it’s been a challenging time but in our true spirit of empowering transformations and true makeovers, we have utilised this time to create new products, lead online sewing masterclasses and create our very own pink palace to add some sparkle back into people’s lives.”

Jordan, 28, has moved from a studio apartment HQ in Leeds city centre to three floors dedicated to her dream of dressing women to feel empowered.

Wake Bespoke thrived online in lockdown with a viral campaign of women dressing up in her most flamboyant designs while doing mundane tasks at home.

Jordan also set up the Glow and Grow Ladies Network community for women who want to level up in life.

Originally from Leeds, Jordan started out as a “shy seamstress” on work experience where she would spend her nights at her grandma’s house to finish off her own designs. Her passion and flair soon came to the fore and she launched her own business.

Her down-to-earth Yorkshire personality quickly won a loyal following of returning clients from women recovering from a range of surgeries to prom queens and brides, as well as catwalk models.

Jordan said: “We’re all about making every woman feel amazing from the inside out. We’re a female empowerment company disguised as dress makers!”

The Wake Bespoke HQ in Cleckheaton has a consultation area, gift shop and special backdrops for Instagram images.

Jordan added: “I have dropped ‘just’ from my vocabulary too.

“I am not just Jordan or just a seamstress, I am CEO of a female empowerment company which is starting its new fairytale.