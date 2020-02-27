Kirklees copper to run Big Smoke marathon for kids charity

A top cop is swapping his baton and handcuffs for a pair of running trainers in a bid to raise money for a children’s charity.

Father-of-two Chris Birkenshaw, 40, of Gomersal, has already raised just under £1,000 for Children First International (CFI) as he trains for the 2020 London Marathon, on April 26.

Mr Birkenshaw said as well as raising money for good causes, his running passion has helped him improve his personal fitness, which he said provides many benefits including catching criminals while ‘on the beat’.

He said: “Ultimately it’s important to be fit to catch criminals and you always feel better in yourself when you’ve had a good work.

“It enhances the endorphins which in turn is good for relieving stress, anxiety and depression.”

Mr Birkenshaw is a member of Batley and Spenborough club Go Be Runners (GBR), which have recently become affiliated with England Athletics, and will be taking over Birstall’s Oakwell

Hall Parkrun on Saturday to promote the children’s charity, as well as health and wellbeing.

He said: “I’m grateful to the people of Batley & Spen for their generosity, as well as the businesses including The Smiling Cat Cafe, Barkers Estate Agents, Zucchinis, Live Rooms, Ginger Whale, Sukan Thai, White Cross Motors, Prashad, Babychinos, Papyrus, The Manor Golf Club, Ponderosa Zoo and 3D Visualisation Ltd.

"Running has become massive part of my life and helped me through some very difficult periods.

"I’m proud of the charity I’m running, but as a police officer, my job is extremely challenging, demanding and stressful.

"However, thanks to running it has kept me physically fit and helped my mental well-being."

If you would like to donate to Mr Birkenshaw, visit: www.wonderful.org