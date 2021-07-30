Kirklees Council officer dies in diving tragedy in the Scilly Isles

The Isles of Scilly. Photo: Getty Images

Rob Dalby, 55, was diving 38 metres down off the island of St Mary’s in the Scilly Isles when it is thought his equipment failed.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it received a report of a diver who was unconscious on the sea floor at around 9am on Wednesday. Tragically, a search was underway to recover the body.

Mr Dalby, a married man, who was the council’s green space operational manager, had worked for Kirklees for 23 years and was well-respected throughout the authority.

His death has come as a huge shock to colleagues and staff across the council.

Colin Parr, strategic director for environment and climate change, said: “We’re devastated to have learnt about Rob’s accident. It has come as a huge shock to the whole of the council.

“During his 23 years with us, Rob’s been a huge personality here in Kirklees and is such a popular colleague and friend to so many across the whole of the organisation.