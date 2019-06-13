Kirklees DofE Award volunteers honoured with the Queen’s Award at Buckingham Palace

A group of more than 200 volunteers based in Kirklees have been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the highest accolade a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

The volunteers, from Kirklees DofE Award at Little Deer Wood, recently attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace along with other recipients of this year’s award.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities.

The group is one of 281 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

Little Deer Wood provides a wide range of outdoor activities led by highly qualified and experienced instructors in beautiful woodland surroundings adjacent to the waterway in Mirfield.

The centre is totally accessible with all proceeds raised helping to keep the DofE Award going in the area. Kirklees DofE works with significant numbers of both hard to reach and young people with disabilities.

There are currently 6,500 young people involved in the DofE locally which attracts participants of all ages, abilities and cultures.

The DofE Award is often the most positive thing that these young people will ever do and is often life changing.

Kirklees DofE Award manager Denise Bedford MBE said: “How delighted we are that our group’s work with young people has been recognised in this way, I would like to pay tribute to the hard work, commitment and enthusiasm of all the volunteers who give so much time and energy.

“It doesn’t cost anything to inspire a young person and Kirklees DofE Volunteers do this on a daily basis. Thank you”