Kirklees mayor praises 'unsung heroes' giving helping hand to needy during cold months

A Dewsbury community group are going above and beyond by selflessly helping the homeless or members of the public struggling to pay bills.

As winter approaches, Dewsbury Community Street Kitchen is into its tenth week helping less fortunate townspeople, serving up hot food in the town centre every Thursday evening.

Mayor of Kirklees Coun Mumtaz Hussain visited the town centre to help over 30 volunteers, many of whom work full-time, who lined the freezing streets to help those struggling to pay for bills, or even a meal.

Community Street Kitcken secretary, Victoria Croft said: “The group stems from volunteers at Wakefield Street Kitchen being told Dewsbury was in desperate need of a community group of its own.”

The group was spearheaded by Kirklees vicar Rev Andrew Cass, who has seen donations flood in from multi-chain businesses and people across Kirklees.

“We’ve received many donations including a van from Domino’s franchisee James Salt,” said Ms Croft.

“Other donations have come from Greggs, providing pasties and sandwiches, and superstores such as Asda and Tesco.”

Mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Mumtaz Hussain said: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to meet the many volunteers at the Dewsbury Community Street Kitchen recently.

“I came across them while en-route to another engagement and got chatting to Rev Andrew Cass.

“He explained what the group do and we agreed to visit one evening to spend some time with the volunteers.

“The group only started providing support a few weeks ago and already they have more than doubled their provision.

“As Mayor, I meet many volunteers who work across the district – they are our unsung heroes – which is why I wanted to spend some time with the community kitchen volunteers and thank them for their care and compassion for those in Dewsbury who are in need of support - whether it’s a hot meal, a sleeping bag, some food for their dog, or just some company.”

For donation inquiries, contact: 01484 608700.