Kirklees reaches 400,000 Covid jabs milestone

More than 400,000 Covid-19 vaccines have now been given in Kirklees

The latest figures published show that local teams have now vaccinated 247,603 people with their first dose of the vaccine and given 167,826 people their second jab, taking the total to 415,429 doses.

Steve Brennan, senior responsible officer for the Kirklees vaccination programme, said: “Yet another incredible milestone has been reached as over 400,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have now been given to people in Kirklees.

“Reaching this milestone is down to months of hard work from everyone in the NHS, local authority and voluntary and community organisations who have played a role in this and are helping to protect thousands of local people.

“During Volunteers’ Week I’d also like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has given up their time to help make this happen – we really couldn’t have done it without you.”

Anyone eligible can now book a vaccination without waiting for an invitation at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination or by calling 119.

Dr Khalid Naeem, GP and chairman of NHS Kirklees CCG, said: “We’re making fantastic progress on our vaccination rollout and ensuring as many people as possible get the maximum protection against this awful virus.

“We need everyone to do their bit to help us beat the virus and get back to normal.

"I would urge people who are eligible to book their vaccination as soon as possible to help to protect themselves and others.