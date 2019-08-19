Kumon Y’All ‘Let’s Unite’ event raises £2,000 for Forget Me Not hospice

Kumon Y’All recently held its seventh annual Let’s Unite fundraising event, bringing together the local community for a fantastic fun-filled family day.

Held at Savile Town Playing Fields, the event focuses on bringing together the local community of Dewsbury and the surrounding area for a day of fun.

Among the activities on the day were three football tournaments, community stalls, a fantastic food offering, archery and much more.

Each year the group also selects a Charity Partner for the event and this year Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice were the chosen organisation, recently receiving a cheque for £2,000 from the day.

Ryan Grint, regional fundraiser at Forget Me Not said: “We were delighted to work with the Kumon Y’All team this year with their fantastic Let’s Unite event.

“It was great to invite a number of the boys from Kumon Y’All up to the hospice to learn more about our charity before the event so that they could see first-hand what a difference their support was going to provide.

“The day was a super celebration of community cohesion and from everyone at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in putting on such a fabulous event.”

Farook Yunus of Kumon Y’All said: “Forget me Not was one of the three charities shortlisted chosen by the young people.

“When they saw the work that Forget me Not do, they unanimously voted for this one as the one to support. This was a great honour for us to be supporting such a fantastic cause.”

Plans for the Let’s Unite 2020 event have already begun to take shape, with the Kumon Y’All team working hard behind the scenes to make it even bigger and better than ever before.