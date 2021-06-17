Let's all play our part and be a vaccine hero

Today the Reporter series launches a new campaign to encourage as many people as possible in North Kirklees to book in for their Covid-19 vaccinations before the new end of lockdown date of July 19

Earlier this week, the Government announced a four-week delay to the end of the remaining lockdown restrictions due to fears over the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 first identified in India

The infection rate in Kirklees remains high - significantly above the national average - but the vaccination programme in the district has been a huge success so far and is helping us to win the battle against coronavirus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the delay in lifting the remaining Covid restrictions until July 19 would allow crucial time for millions more people around the country to get their jabs to give them protection against the virus.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director of public health at Kirklees Council

So the Reporter series, in partnership with Kirklees Council and the NHS in Kirklees, is encouraging everyone to play their part and be a vaccine hero.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council, said: “The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Kirklees is continuing to be a huge success.

“Thank you to the 253,000 local people that have had at least their first dose - 180,000 of which have also had their second.

“In Kirklees, take up of the vaccine has been fantastic and that’s something we should be really proud of. But it’s by no means job done yet.

A total of 253,000 people have now had at least one dose of the vaccine. Anybody aged 21 or over can book in for their jabs

“Our Covid-19 infection rate in Kirklees is still well above the national average, but thankfully deaths and hospital admissions related to the virus have remained at a low level.

“You may think that because of this, it’s not important for you to get your vaccination. This couldn’t be more wrong. Every vaccination matters.

“We need to make sure deaths and hospital admissions don’t rise as more and more restrictions are lifted so our lives can return to normal, and everyone can play their part by taking the vaccine when it’s their turn.

“Kirklees Council is really happy to be joining the Dewsbury Reporter series in a campaign to encourage absolutely everyone to be a part of Kirklees’ efforts to embrace the rollout of the vaccine so we can protect each other and get our lives back to normal.

“We want to say a huge thank you to the thousands of health workers and volunteers working tirelessly across Kirklees to vaccinate local people as quickly as possible. The vaccine is our route back to normality and without such a success programme at a local level we would be in a much worse position than we are today.

“It’s because of this that we’re able to meet with our friends and families and do some of the things we have missed so much during really difficult periods in lockdown.

“Crucially, it’s also the key to us to continue to move forward and eventually return to some kind of normal.

“The rollout of the vaccine wouldn’t be possible without you, the local people.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has already taken it. Every single vaccination makes a huge difference.

“It may not just save your life, but someone else’s too.

“For effective and longer-lasting protection from Covid-19, you do need your second dose. These vaccines are designed to be done over two doses – please make sure you get your second.

“Together, we’re urging everyone eligible for the vaccine in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and across the whole of Kirklees, to be part of this amazing response and take the vaccine when it’s your turn.