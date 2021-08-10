Lindsey to hold singing lesson at cricket club in aid of Guide Dogs

Lindsey Moore singing with her guide dog Charlotte

Lindsey Moore is continuing her fundraising efforts for the charity by hosting a singing lesson at the Pavilion Tea Rooms in Hartshead on Wednesday, August 11.

Lindsey has retinitis pigmentosa, which affects one in 4,000 people and it’s the most common inherited cause of sight loss in the UK. It causes the light-receptive cells of the retina to degenerate, affecting peripheral vision.

After the sad loss of her guide dog Charlotte in January 2020, Lindsey has remained positive and focused her efforts in supporting Guide Dogs through fundraising in memory of Charlotte – and is now putting her singing talents to good use to reach her next target.

Lindsey is a professional singer and will be teaching people the basics of singing including warm up techniques – all in exchange for a donation to Guide Dogs.

The event will take place at The Pavilion Tea Rooms, Hartshead Moor Cricket Club, Highmoor Lane between 11am and 12pm. Those interested can simply turn up on the day.