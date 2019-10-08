Local veteran wins prestigious award for volunteer work

Tim Evers from Gomersal was awarded 'Volunteer of the Year' at the English Veterans Awards.

Tim won the 'Volunteer of the Year' award at the English Veterans Awards for raising funds for troops that have been injured during bomb disposal missions, whilst also running the charity Sapper Support, which supports veterans and emergency service staff.

The English Veterans Awards celebrate the contributions and achievements of former military personnel and the companies that support them. The awards ceremony took place on September 25th at the Mercure Bristol Holland House and Spa. The event raised £2000 for ABF The Soldiers' Charity and £270 for the Welsh Guards Charity.

"The awards ceremony was excellent. I was just happy to be nominated. It was a massive surprise to win. It was judged by senior officers and captains of industry within the veteran community, so for me there is no greater compliment than having my work commended by those individuals," said Tim.

Tim served in the army in the Corps of Royal Engineers as a Bomb Disposal Engineer, and now works as a firefighter.

His charity, Sapper Support, is the only 24/7 PTSD charity in the UK solely staffed by veterans and emergency services employees. They offer physical, emotional and financial support to veterans and emergency service staff.

"It is important that veterans are looked after, as this may impact on future generations looking for a career in the military.

"We still have veterans fighting daily battles with the things they experienced, the survivor guilt they carry and the images they can never forget," said Tim.

Tim believes that more needs to be done to help veterans in the work place and that they are an asset to any company.

"Supporting veterans is definitely in the countries best interest. These individuals have a lot to offer this country when they choose to leave the service. Skills which most employers can only dream of. Being a veteran should be a status to be proud of," said Tim.

Sapper Support offers help and advice to all veterans and emergency services employees. If you wish to contact them you can call them on 0800 040 7873 or 0800 040 7783 or text them on 0786 001 8733 or email info@sappersupport.com.