Man’s cycling challenge for brain tumour cause

A Gomersal man is taking on a major cycling challenge to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Alistair Hartley, who works in Birstall at his engineering firm, will be taking part in the Tour de Mon cycle sportive on the beautiful island of Anglesey.

Tribute: Alistair is taking on the challenge in memory of his sister Claire.

The race is more than 77 miles – including a time trial on the RAF Mona runway.

The Brain Tumour Charity is vital for brain tumour research and support and Mr Hartley is hoping to raise £2,468.

The Brain Tumour Charity is the UK’s leading charity dedicated to fighting this devastating disease.

Mr Hartley said: “I love cycling but this sportive will be a challenge for me as I have never cycled this distance over such differing terrain.

“It will be a memorable day, cycling through such beautiful and unspoilt locations knowing I am doing this for my sister and others like her.

“My aim is to fundraise £2,468 (2.4.68 was my sister’s birthdate ) and I am so lucky so have already received just over £2,000 in sponsorship. Thank you to everyone! And thank you for taking the time to read this story and I hope you can help me reach my target.

“I live in Gomersal and work in Birstall, so I am keen to gain the support of my local community.

“My sister Claire, passed away on Friday, July 6, 2018.

“She had just turned 50 that year. In July 2016 Claire was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour after falling ill on a shopping trip to York.

“None of us could have foreseen this, as Claire had been well and showed absolutely no signs of any illness in the months and weeks leading up to this trip.

“The months that followed were hard for her and the family. She endured surgeries, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, all of which took at place at Leeds Teaching Hospitals and the care she received was excellent.

“Claire fought this disease with every strength she had, with support from family, friends and Kirkwood Hospice staff but sadly it wasn’t enough.

“She was my older sister and my only sibling. Not only did we grow up together, live near each other, we also worked together running the family business in Birstall.

“Claire was a great auntie to my two boys and always attended their numerous activities such as rugby matches and dance shows. Despite her worsening health, her interest in the boys never waned. My wife, Helen and her were very close and they spent a great deal of time together over the period of her illness.

“I am proud of my sister and how she fought the battle with bravery and dignity. She died at home surrounded by the people she loved which is exactly how she would have wanted it to be. Claire will live on through her beautiful daughters, Beth and Ellie.

“As a family we remember Claire and the good times we all shared with her, husband Mark and the girls.”

○ Go to www.gofundme.com/f/alistairs-ride-for-039our-kid039 to donate to Alistair’s fundraising campaign.