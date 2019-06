The Batley, Birstall and Spen Valley Marie Curie fundraising group is hosting a tea party this Saturday (June 29) in Heckmondwike Parish Church at 10am (finish around noon to 1pm).

The event will help raise funds for the Marie Curie Hospice at Bradford.

A spokesman said: “We would like to invite you to come and join us for a cuppa and a chat. People can enjoy the many stalls, including tombola, raffle, cuddly toy tombola, cards and cake stall.”