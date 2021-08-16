Mayor pledges to make West Yorkshire safer for women and girls

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin

Tracy Brabin is encouraging communities and partnership organisations across West Yorkshire to share their experience and knowledge, which will help to shape her forthcoming Police and Crime Plan.

Formal consultation on the plan is due to begin in early September, alongside a round-table event focused on safety for women and girls.

Ms Brabin says that she wants to capture a diverse range of perspectives.

“The safety of women and girls is of great concern to me and a key pledge at the very heart of my mayoral manifesto," she said.

“That is why I have arranged for a roundtable event on September 7, to hear more about people’s experiences and understand how we can work better together.

“We know this is a complex subject and there is much to be done at a national level, but we also need a local conversation now to gather our combined knowledge.

“I am really keen to hear from local voices on key issues such as stalking, domestic abuse, sexual offences, honour-based abuse, misogyny, modern slavery and safety in public spaces.

“I want to know how we can bring about the behavioural change, which will influence attitudes towards women and girls in wider society.”

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe added: “Our conversation will be crucial in informing the Police and Crime Plan 2021-2024, which is a key document and will drive policing and partnership efforts to support women and girls over the next three years.

“The vision for our work is to come together with partners including the police, local authorities, health, education, third sector, our communities and those supporting and advocating for women and girls across all sectors.”