Memorial service marks fifth anniversary of Jo Cox murder

Five years to the day that Mrs Cox was murdered while attending a constituents' surgery at the library, representatives from Churches Together in Birstall gathered to remember her and say a prayer.

Rev Mike Green, who led the event, said: “We have gathered here this afternoon to remember Jo Cox who was taken from us five years ago.

“Jo was someone who fought for all to be united and to stand together. She famously said that we all have far more in common than that which divides us.

Churches Together in Birstall organised a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the murder of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox. Photo: Getty Images

"During her whole career, Jo worked tirelessly to bring people together and that work has been continued in the foundation that bears her name, The Jo Cox Foundation.

“We not only remember Jo in our prayers this afternoon, but also her husband Brendan and their two children, her parents, Jean and Gordon, and her sister Kim.