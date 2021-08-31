Mirfield family fulfil their dream by opening vintage shop The Treasure Centre

Tracey Swales and her daughter Ayda, nine-years-old, in her new gift shop The Treasure Centre in Roberttown

The Treasure Centre, on Church Road, is a treasure trove for anyone looking for unique handmade artisan gifts or pre-loved vintage items that ooze nostalgia and modern-day cool.

Tracey Swales left education after 20 years as a primary school teacher and, supported by husband Ian and their four children, she’s followed her dream and started her own business.

Ian was previously a commercial sculptor and Tracey also shared his love of arts, crafts and creativity.

Tracey had always been passionate about sustainability and waste and had encouraged the Mirfield-based family to take some simple plastic-saving steps such as using bars of soap instead of liquid and having bottled milk delivered by the milkman.

Ian, a product director for an online pharmacy company, said that when Tracey was looking for what to do next, combining all the family’s passions seemed the perfect choice.

“We decided to put all three aspects – eco products, handmade gifts and vintage – into one and the idea for The Treasure Centre was born,” said Ian.

“Since we announced what we were doing it has been amazing and everyone has been so supportive and welcoming.”

The couple set their hearts on Mirfield or Roberttown but there were no suitable premises available.

As a last throw of the dice Ian wrote to all the shops and businesses in Roberttown to ask if they had any spare space they could rent out.

A reply came from travel firm Complete Organisers and The Treasure Centre has taken part of its building.

The shop now has around 26 hyperlocal makers and producers showcasing their handmade products along with cabinets displaying vintage items and other cool stuff.

“The shop looks fabulous and there’s nowhere like this in the local area,” said Ian.

“You have to go to the Piece Hall in Halifax or the shop at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park or Leeds maybe.

“It has the feel of a curiosity shop that you might find in Whitby or Cornwall and we hope people will love it.