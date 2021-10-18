Mirfield station volunteers celebrate blooming great awards success

Volunteers watering plants at Mirfield train station

Mirfield in Bloom and the Friends of Mirfield Railway Station were presented with two certificates for achievement and for excellence in gardening, community and environment at the It’s Your Neighbourhood awards, part of the RHS’ Britain in Bloom campaign.

The volunteers have turned the station into a riot of colour by planting a meadow, installing planters filled with butterfly and bee-friendly flowers, herbs that passengers can take home to cook with, and creating a light display in the underpass.

Judges praised the “much loved and cared for” station and the work the volunteers have done to create as much biodiversity as possible.

Raised beds in the car park at the station

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “I’d like to thank all our volunteers who have created a beautiful space for everyone to enjoy.

“Our community partners are the heartbeat of the railway and we’re extremely proud to work closely with them to deliver such a wide-ranging positive impact for the north of England. ”