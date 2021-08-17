Mirfield's Maisie Catt to feature in Channel 4 TV show with Paralympic sprinter

Double amputee Maisie Catt, 12, of Mirfield

Maisie, 12, of Mirfield, was chosen as one of five young amputees to join a special training camp as part of a TV show.

Maisie, who lost both her legs as a result of meningitis and septicaemia as a baby, is featured on Jonnie’s Blade Camp on Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday) at 10pm.

The aim of the show is to encourage young people to embrace their prosthetics and help unleash their sporting potential.

Mum Sharon told how Maisie had applied to take part through LimbPower, a charity which helps amputees reach their sporting potential and she was delighted to be accepted.

“Maisie loves sport and her walking has improved so much since she took part. Maisie was given physio and a programme to follow.

“It’s improved her posture so much and given her a lot more confidence. She’s now walking a lot quicker than she was before.”

During the first lockdown last year, Captain Sir Tom Moore’s story inspired Maisie to walk more than 26 miles in her garden in 10 days, raising £12,000 for LimbPower.

After Capt Sir Tom’s death, Maisie decided to repeat the feat in his memory but was determined to complete the 26-mile challenge in fewer days.

She achieved that too, raising £6,000 for children’s mental health charity Young Minds.

Maisie also loves swimming and taekwondo and the Paralympics may be in her sights as she gets older.

“Maisie loves swimming,” said Sharon. “She enjoys the freedom being in the water gives her.

"She’s a good swimmer and she can go a lot faster in the pool than when she’s walking.”