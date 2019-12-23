New flooring showroom set for grand opening in Liversedge

Fountain Court retail park in Liversedge is soon to be home to a new business, with its official opening taking place this weekend.

The grand opening of Atlas Carpets and Flooring’s showroom on Huddersfield Road takes place on Saturday, December 28 from 10am to 4pm.

Everyone is welcome to pop along and have a look at the newly renovated shop, which has been transformed from a generic unit into a sophisticated showroom. Drinks and nibbles will be served on the day.

Mr Jowett is launching his own shop after more than 30 years in the industry. He said: “It’s a very exciting time for me.”