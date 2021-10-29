New music venue Origin LIVE set to launch with 'Batley Frontier Reunion'

Nick Westwell at Origin LIVE, Batley

Origin LIVE is opening its doors for the first time on Saturday, October 30 with a special performance from multi-platinum-selling R&B star Alexander O’Neal, the final artist to perform at the iconic Batley venue The Frontier before its closure.

Billed as the "Batley Frontier Reunion", the opening night will be followed by a top-quality programme of live music, comedy and entertainment, with major acts like Billy Pearce and world-renowned tribute bands Complete Madness and Oasish all set to perform over the next two months.

The closing of The Frontier five years ago left a huge void in the Batley community, with many mourning the loss of the legendary venue.

Origin bar in Batley

Formerly known as Batley Variety Club, the venue brought huge international stars to the town, including Tom Jones, Roy Orbison, Shirley Bassey and Louis Armstrong.

As the former manager of The Frontier before its closure, Origin LIVE owner Nick Westwell was determined to bring the unique atmosphere of Batley Variety Club back to the town.

“Origin LIVE is a testament to how nights in Batley used to be,” he said.

“It isn’t on the same scale, nor is it trying to be what The Frontier was. It’s simply a professional, cosy and personable venue providing the best events possible at affordable prices that everyone can enjoy.

Alexander O'Neal will headline the 'Batley Frontier Reunion' to launch Origin LIVE on Saturday night, October 30

"It’s a more intimate version of Batley Variety Club.

“I find that people are tired of the same old routines and want more for their hard-earned cash. The pandemic has shown that there is more than just nightclubs out there.

"People are hungry for good old fashioned entertainment and we’re here to supply them with that in abundance.

“In essence, it’s party time again with great entertainment and music from the past 60 years.”

Origin LIVE events will take place on the ground floor of Origin Party Bar before its popular club events begin at midnight.

As part of a major renovation, the venue has extended its dance floor, built a new stage for live performances along with a professional sound system and installed the original Frontier sign inside the event space.

Operating independently of its club nights, Origin LIVE is for the “more discerning” customer, Nick said.

“It’s a nod to the days of The Frontier and Batley Variety Club,” he said.

“We have refurbished the original Frontier sign lit up in all her glory and it now has pride of place inside the venue along with the external signage paying homage to the iconic building it was.”

Nick, who is originally from Morecambe, opened Origin just a week after the closure of The Frontier five years ago. Before coming to Yorkshire he had a long career that was as successful as it was eclectic.

He was one of the first-ever DJs to tour internationally back in the 1970s. Travelling the world for over a decade, he retired in 1990, at which point he was resident DJ at the renowned P1 nightclub in Vienna.

After his triumphant run as a professional DJ, Nick’s career took him from being a music journalist and actor to later finding success as a business owner.

He owned and ran multiple businesses over the years, from a wholesale party decoration company to a hotel in the Lake District.

In 1999, having established his place in the North West community, Nick became a city councillor in Lancaster - a position he held for four years.

He later moved to Yorkshire, specialising in the rejuvenation of struggling venues, including the famous Majestyk nightclub in Leeds.

With his move to The Frontier, Nick has dedicated his working life to restoring the town’s once-thriving live music and entertainment scene.

The opening of Origin LIVE is the next step in his mission to bring the best entertainment to Batley once again.

Tickets for the Batley Frontier Reunion are on sale until 6pm today (Friday), after which any left over will be offered as a "pay on the door" ticket at the same price.