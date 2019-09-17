NHS staff complete Great North Run to help patients in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury

staff and supporters from the The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust crossed the finish line of the Great North Run to raise £7,000 for charity.

The 18 runners tackled the 13.1-mile route from Newcastle to South Shields in support of the MY Hospitals charity, which supports the care and needs of Mid Yorkshire patients and their families across Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury.

The money raised by the dedicated runners will help provide cutting-edge specialist equipment, support specialist training and research by the trust’s teams and will go towards enhancing the experience on the wards for patients.

Kirsty Jowett, fundraising manager at the MY Hospitals Charity, said: “This year’s Great North Run event was a huge milestone for the MY Hospitals Charity in appreciating how far it has progressed since January 2018 when we re-launched.

“It was an incredibly emotive and inspiring event that we were so proud to share with our 18 runners this year. They each gave it their all and completed the run with beaming smiles at the finish line. We want to thank everyone that supported our runners, be it in sponsorship form or moral support, and of course our incredible runners who should feel immensely proud of their achievements.”

Trust chairman Keith Ramsay said: “Well done to all 18 of our runners for not only completing the Great North Run, but raising such a fantastic amount for the charity. Their fundraising efforts will make a huge difference to our patients and their families across our hospital sites.”

For further information about MY Hospitals Charity, contact the fundraising team on 01924 546017 or email myhospitalscharity@midyorks.nhs.uk.