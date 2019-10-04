Nine causes given funds from lodge

Cheques totalling £5,000 have been distributed among nine local charities by members of St John’s Masonic Lodge, Dewsbury.

The huge amount of money had been raised at a memorial concert in Dewsbury Town Hall featuring Grimethorpe Colliery Band and Skelmenthorpe Male Voice Choir.

Nearly 500 people attended the concert which had been presented by St John’s Lodge in memory of the 139 men and boys killed in the Combs Colliery Disaster of 1893.

Generous donations on the night and sponsorship money from local businesses enabled organisers to raise this magnificent sum.

Lodge member Keith Shaw said St John’s Lodge had raised hundreds of thousands of pounds in recent years for local charities.

Presenting the cheques, Mr Shaw said: “There is a lot of talk these days about Dewsbury going down, but we say Dewsbury is still a great town.

“It is the people who make our town great, and many of them are here in this room tonight They work hard to keep their organisations going, and we are proud to be able to help them.”

Mr Shaw also thanked fellow members along with Dewsbury Forward and Dewsbury Chamber of Trade who had helped arrange the concert. All the organisations received £500 each, with the exception of Dewsbury Collegians, who received £1,000.

The other recipients were: Thornhill Trojans, Dewsbury Celtic, Chickenley Community Centre, Earlsheaton Starlighters, Dewsbury Forward, Dewsbury Arts Group, Electronic Village and Friends of Dewsbury.

○ The Collegians will be presenting the pantomime Dick Whittington from Thursday, January 16 to Sunday, January 19. Visit kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or call 01924 492742.