Norristhorpe make up artist gains army of 100,000 TikTok followers

Ellie Willans, 22, has taken the internet by storm with her colourful make up looks.

Her make up journey began two years ago, when she started posting photos of her make up on social media. As her skills, online following and passion for make up grew, she decided to drop out of university to pursue make up artistry full time. She now works at the Hidden Secret Salon in Batley.

Make up artist Ellie Willans. Photo by Ellie.

The Norristhorpe make up artist has risen to popularity on the new social media platform TikTok. The app allows users to share short lip sync, comedy, and talent videos. It is mostly used by teenagers and young people, but many celebrities and organisations (such as: Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, The Washington Post, and The United Nations) have set up profiles.

Ellie says that she finds it easier to reach audiences on TikTok than on more established platforms like Instagram. This has given her the freedom and flexibility to create content that is more authentic and fun.

“I started my TikTok profile when there weren’t many make up artists on there. There’s so many make up artists on Instagram that it’s hard to reach people.

“Plus the algorithm means I have to post everyday, it feels like more of a job even though I don’t get paid. With TikTok, even though I have more followers, I see it as more of a hobby. I edit my Instagram photos, but I don’t bother with TikTok. I feel like I can just be me.”

Make up artist Ellie Willans. Photo by Ellie.

The app’s community guidelines say that it is suitable for users aged 13+, however Ellie says she has received negative comments from people as young as nine.

"I just laugh it off and don’t let it get to me. I can take criticism but there’s no need for just nastiness. -People just want a reaction, you always remember the negative comments way more than the nice ones, but you’ve just got to ignore them.”

You can follow Ellie on TikTok and Instagram @elliewillansmua.