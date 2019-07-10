"Our Siobhan" from Britain's Got Talent tells how new found fame opens doors

RED haired comedy singer Siobhan Phillips, who wowed audiences as the only female finalist in Britain's Got Talent 2019, is set to tour the UK next year.

The self-confessed 'Yorkshire lass' is also to star in her own show at Leeds City Varieties, next month.

Siobhan Phillips, of Wakefield, was the only female finalist in Britain's Got Talent 2019

She told the Yorkshire Evening Post how her new found fame has opened doors work wise with a performance in Dubai and a national tour being planned.

On BGT, we were treated to an insight of her life which she presented with exceptional candour and warmth as she played the piano.

Siobhan told the YEP: "Life’s been hectic and a bit strange since BGT. I can’t get used to being asked for selfies in Asda and inevitably it’s when I’m looking particularly disheveled.

"Work wise it’s opened new doors. I’ve been approached by a literary agent to do an honest A-Z of motherhood.

"I’m going to Dubai in September to perform at the Opera house and at the QE2 hotel and I have a promoter who is putting on my own tour, which starts in spring 2020."

The 42-year-old, from Wakefield, began performing at 16 and has been an entertainer on cruise ships for more than a decade.

Siobhan, who became a mum at 40, was brought up in Dewsbury and attended St Joseph's Primary School and St John Fisher Catholic High School.

She has a two-year-old daughter Cerys and impressed BGT judges with her hilarious tales of motherhood.

Described as “The love child of Peter Kay and Victoria Wood” her hilarious self-penned songs really struck a chord with the nation.

She won the audience vote after her observational daft ditties covering subjects from becoming a first-time Mum at 40, tantrum throwing toddlers and the frustrations of mother daughter relationships.

Siobhan added: "The Leeds City Varieties is close to my heart because it’s my favourite theatre in the country and it happens to be on home turf.

"I’m hoping the Yorkshire folk get behind me and give me some support."

Tickets for 'Siobhan Phillips: Live and Unhinged' are now on sale for the August bank holiday weekend, on Saturday 24 August at 7.30pm.