Over 11,000 in Kirklees to be helped back into work via Government scheme

Maximus UK and its partners will be delivering the new Restart Scheme across West Yorkshire, supporting people who lost their jobs because of the pandemic back into work.

The Restart Scheme provides 12 months of tailored and community-based support for people who are long-term unemployed, and forms part of the Government’s Plan for Jobs.

People on the innovative scheme will receive support to learn new skills, overcome barriers to work and gain access to vacancies to help them secure employment. They will also be provided with the opportunity to retrain to find work in growth sectors, gain professional accreditations and improve digital skills.

To deliver the Restart Scheme, Maximus UK is in the process of recruiting more than 1,000 new employees in the UK.

Maximus UK will also invest more than £5million into hundreds of community organisations, charities and small to medium sized businesses through its new Community Partnership Network which will provide expert support services, including training and mental health support, to people on the Restart Scheme.

Dr Paul Williams, division president of Maximus UK, said: “Through delivery of the Restart Scheme, we are committed to playing our part in the national effort to rebuild the British economy.