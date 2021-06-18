Pamper packs donated to hospital as gifts for new mums

Coun Jackie Ramsay, Haroon Kara, Hazra Roken and Firdows Lakha delivering pamper packs to the birthing centre at Dewsbury and District Hospital

Dewsbury South councillor Jackie Ramsay, Haroon Kara from Quba Community Hub in Thornhill, and Hazra Roked and Firdows Lakha from the Mikhaelangelo Foundation visited the centre to donate the packs, along with some nappies and other items.

Coun Ramsay said she trained as a midwife at Dewsbury Hospital so fully understands the need for new mothers to have some nice products to feel more human after giving birth.

She also appreciates that while most births are immensely happy events, not all are, and sometimes a little bit of kindness in the form of some nice toiletries can help a family know that there are people that care.

She said: “I am delighted to be working with the Quba Community Hub, The Hygiene Bank Wakefield and the Mikhaelangelo Foundation to support initiatives like this one.”

Hazra said: "All of us have children that were born at Dewsbury Hospital, over the years, and we are pleased to be able to support the birthing centre, as this is where our youngest child was safely delivered."

Haroon said: “We know that babies are expensive and particularly since Covid some families’ budgets are even more challenged, so we want midwives to feel free to give our gifts to mothers they feel will benefit.”