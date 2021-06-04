Plan for new Lidl and Home Bargains aims to create 110 jobs

An artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl supermarket and Home Bargains store close to the Junction 27 Retail Park in Birstall

The plans follow the acquisition of a 3.78-acre site close to the Junction 27 Retail Park. The new development would include a 23,412 sq ft Lidl supermarket and a 24,535 sq ft Home Bargains store with garden centre, along with 175 shared car parking spaces.

The vacant site, off Bankwood Way, adjacent to the Showcase Cinema, has sat derelict since the business units which occupied the land were demolished after failing to attract long-term occupiers.

A spokesperson for Lidl GB said: “We are really pleased to be working in partnership with C&W Property Developments.

“Following positive community consultation, we are preparing to submit a planning application for a new Lidl store in Birstall.

“A new Lidl in this location will improve local shopping choice and bring a much-needed supermarket to the area.

“We look forward to working with Kirklees Council as these proposals progress.”

C&W Property Developments is a joint venture between Caddick Construction and property developer Duncan Waller.

Mr Waller said: “Centre 27 Retail Park is strategically located at the intersection of the M62 and M621 motorway in the Birstall area.

“The shopping park currently has representation from some of the UK’s leading retailers.

“Lidl and Home Bargains will further expand and complement the park, strengthening the overall Birstall offer.