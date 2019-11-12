Plans submitted for pizza takeaway at former NatWest Bank in Cleckheaton

Plans have been submitted to turn the former NatWest Bank in Cleckheaton into a pizza takeaway and coffee lounge.

The two-storey building has been left empty since May 2018 when NatWest closed its branch in town on Bradford Road, and is yet to attract any interest.

Plans submitted to Kirklees Council say that the applicant, Leeds-based Willow Properties, has now found a suitable tenant that has entered into a long term lease on the property subject to gaining planning approval.

The application states that the new tenant proposes to relocate his existing business “Tarantino Pizza” currently based in Albion Street, Cleckheaton to within the ground floor of the property.

The business would offer hot food including pizza, pasta and burgers for takeaway and delivery, as well as a coffee lounge, which would operate only during the day with a new door access formed from the former original door opening on the corner of the building.

The application goes on to say: "The tenants have many years experience running this type of business and their existing business is very well reviewed on social media. The business is not intended to provide competition to existing businesses in the area but is to provide something different for the benefit of local people. Local Suppliers will be used for consumable products where possible."

The proposed opening times for the business would be 11am to 12pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to 2am Friday & Saturday.