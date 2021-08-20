Police release photo as concerns grow over missing man from Cleckheaton
Police have released a new image of missing Cleckheaton man Philip Musgreave.
Philip, 56, was last seen in the South Parade area of Cleckheaton at around 9pm on Tuesday evening (August 17).
He is described as a white male, with 5ft 6ins, with white hair going bald and a goatee beard.
He was last seen wearing a brown jumper, blue jeans, a black raincoat with a red trim, and black Doc Martin style boots. He was also wearing a green/grey checked flat cap and carrying a black rucksack.
It is believed that he may have travelled to Blackpool.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Philip’s welfare and are appealing to the public to assist.
Anyone with information about Philip is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 309 of August 18.