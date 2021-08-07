Princess Beatrice to return as judge for summer art competition

HRH Princess Beatrice on a visit to Forget Me Not Children's Hospice

Princess Beatrice, royal patron of Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, will once again help to choose the winners of the charity's annual contest, and has offered her encouragement to those taking part.

She said: "I’m really looking forward to judging the Forget Me Not Summer Art Competition this year.

"It was such a pleasure last year and I can’t wait to see all your beautiful pictures. Good luck!"

The hospice has charity shops in Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Mirfield.

This year, because it’s the 10th anniversary of Russell House, the children’s hospice, being built, Forget Me Not would like competition entrants to draw or paint the charity’s mascot, Russell Bear, celebrating his 10th birthday.

The competition is open to under 16s only and is free to enter.

The three winners chosen by HRH Princess Beatrice will win arts and crafts hampers, and the overall winner’s picture will be turned into a Forget Me Not greetings card.

The deadline for entries is September 3.