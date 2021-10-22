Pub landlord appeals for new volunteers to help with Poppy Appeal in Mirfield

Tim Wood is taking a step back from his role with the Mirfield branch of the Royal British Legion

Tim Wood, who runs the Old Colonial in Mirfield, will take part in his 50th Remembrance Sunday parade this year.

But Tim, who is the parade officer for the Mirfield branch of the Royal British Legion, says the time has come for him to step back and focus on his business, as the hospitality sector continues to face a tough time with the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

“Sadly, I’m stepping away and I’m asking people to come forward,” he said.

Tim Wood, landlord at the Old Colonial in Mirfield, has taken part in various fundraising events for the Royal British Legion

“I’m having to put my own business needs in front of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

“Prior to the pandemic, the RBL always came first but there’s a heck of a lot of pubs that are closing. The writing is on the wall.

“I run a pub and 60 per cent of my customers have not returned. With increasing gas, electricity and wages, everything is going up, so my biggest concern is to keep my business afloat so we can continue as a community hub for all of the things that are organised under this roof.”

Tim, who has raised thousands of pounds for the RBL by taking on a variety of challenges, recalled his first memory of being involved in Remembrance events.

“I sold my first poppy on Remembrance Sunday at what is now Dewsbury Minster when I was in the Cub Scouts,” he said,

“I went up and down the aisle with a box and somehow they have grown into my DNA. I have sold poppies every year since.”

He added: “All the way through the first lockdown I went out of my way to make sure all the local veterans were looked after, fed and watered.

“Last year was going to be my 50th parade but it didn’t happen because of the pandemic.

“So this year I will be stepping out as overall parade organiser for the last time.

“I will be on standby to give advice to others. But there needs to be a heck of a lot more people involved in organising the parade, not just the town council who contribute financially towards the parade but others to come along and be taught how things work.

“Coming out of Covid, I decided to stay on this year but involve others greatly.

“It will be a sad occasion.

“I’m not walking away from the Poppy Appeal. I’m here as a mainstay but I can’t be ‘Tim ten men’ any more.

My hope is that somebody will come forward to take on my mantle. I’m more than willing to train anyone.”

Tim is hosting a special dinner on Sunday, October 24, for Armed Forces personnel and veterans, paid for out of funds that he has raised this year.

He thanked Richard Hanson, who has sponsored a lot of his fundraising events.