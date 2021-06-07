Revealed: primary schools with the biggest class sizes in North Kirklees
Large class sizes are widely accepted to be damaging to children’s education - but is your child in a supersize class?
There is currently no limit on the size of most primary and secondary school classes in England, although infant classes – for pupils aged four to seven – have a statutory maximum of 30 pupils.
Some exceptions are permitted, such as including a child with special educational needs who is partly educated in a special school as the 31st pupil.
According to official Department for Education data, 16 primary schools in North Kirklees have three or more classes with more than 30 pupils. The data is for the 2019/20 time period.
In total across Kirklees as a whole, schools are home to 209 classes with more than 30 pupils, containing a total of 6,778 children.