New figures have revealed how many primary school children in North Kirklees are being taught in classes of more than 30 pupils

Revealed: primary schools with the biggest class sizes in North Kirklees

Large class sizes are widely accepted to be damaging to children’s education - but is your child in a supersize class?

By Data Team
Monday, 7th June 2021, 6:00 am

There is currently no limit on the size of most primary and secondary school classes in England, although infant classes – for pupils aged four to seven – have a statutory maximum of 30 pupils.

Some exceptions are permitted, such as including a child with special educational needs who is partly educated in a special school as the 31st pupil.

According to official Department for Education data, 16 primary schools in North Kirklees have three or more classes with more than 30 pupils. The data is for the 2019/20 time period.

In total across Kirklees as a whole, schools are home to 209 classes with more than 30 pupils, containing a total of 6,778 children.

1. Birkenshaw

Birkenshaw C of E Primary School has seven classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 219 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Buy photo

2. Bywell

Bywell C of E Junior School, Dewsbury has nine classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 287 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Buy photo

3. Battyeford

Battyeford C of E Primary School has six classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 210 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. Headfield

Headfield C of E Junior School, Savile Town, Dewsbury has five classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 155 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4