REVEALED: Today could be the best day to take your driving test

Do you know someone who is taking their driving test today? Well, their luck might be in!

Good news for learner drivers taking their practical test today (January 3) as it could offer the highest chance of passing.

New DVSA data, obtained by Confused.com, reveals 49.4% of learner drivers in the UK walked away with a pass on this day. This makes it the most successful day of the year for driving tests, on average.

For those who still have a few weeks to wait, there is some good news as the data shows January is one of the easiest months to take a driving test, overall.

On average, 46.8% drivers have walked away with a pass throughout January (UK average). This is topped only slightly by August (47.2%) and April (47%).

But those who haven’t booked their test yet face the challenge of choosing the right time, or day, to give them the best chance of passing.

But when is that, really? Some say opt for a quieter time, while others say rush hour makes the test easier.

With so many rumours floating around, it can be baffling for learners to know what is best.

In fact, one in seven (15%) UK drivers admit they were confused about the best time to take their test.

So, to help learners when booking their test, Confused.com has created a driving test calculator.

The calculator analyses DVSA data to allow learners to view driving test pass rates by day or time. This can then help them make a clear decision when booking their test, and hopefully pass first time.

According to the calculator, avoiding the morning rush could be the key to a pass.

Between 9am and 10am proved to be the prime time for learner drivers, with an impressive pass rate of 51.3%, on average(2).

In contrast, between 7am and 8am proved to be particularly tricky, with only 47.3% of learners passing during this time, in comparison.

However, taking the test over lunchtime is most likely to result in a fail. The data shows fewer (46.7%) learners passed between 12pm and 1pm, in comparison, on average.

However, a driver's chance of passing doesn't only boil down to the month, or time of day. In fact, picking the right day of the week can be as important. And in this case, it's best to get it over and done with, as Monday appears to be the easiest day, with an average pass rate of 47.5%.

But not all hope is lost if a learner can’t secure the “best” time for their test. In fact, only one in four (26%) now-drivers did any research into finding the best time to take their test. And there are still many ways they can prepare for the big day. Confused.com has compiled some top tips to helping learners pass first time. While finding the prime time will make things easier, knowing the test route or practicing in different conditions will make sure they are heading into their test with a calm mind.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said: “Taking a driving test, be it for the first or fifth time, is always a daunting experience. And knowing what you can do to increase your chance of a pass can be quite overwhelming and confusing.

“For many years there’s been rumours floating around that certain times of days are better than others. And that is true. And we’ve compiled all the data into our driving test calculator to help you pick the right day, or time, for you. Or the ones to avoid!

“Learning to drive can be really expensive. Tests can cost up to £75, and that’s not including the hundreds of pounds people spend on lessons. To help you pass first time and avoid forking out unnecessarily, we’ve prepared some top tips to help ease the pressure.”