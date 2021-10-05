Royds Park Miniature Railway appeals for help with plan to extend track

The railway has invested in carriages that can accommodate wheelchairs

The miniature railway has been providing entertainment for families for more than 70 years. It is run by a dedicated group of volunteers who seek to preserve, maintain and develop the miniature railway so that it can continue to serve generations for many more years.

Recently the group has been granted planning permission to extend the track across the top of Royds Park, which it is hoped will broaden the attraction’s appeal.

The group is currently looking at ways to raise funds so the project can go ahead.

Royds Park Miniature Railway, Cleckheaton

Secretary Allan Mitchell, the the longest serving volunteer who has had a hand in helping to keep the miniature railway running for 45 years, is confident that the track extension will be a magnet for new visitors.

He said: “The appeal of railways has no boundaries; it is traditional fun that anyone, regardless of age or ability, can enjoy.

“To ensure as many people can enjoy a trip on the two tracks, we keep the cost of rides as low as we can. This means that funding the track extension needs to be raised from other sources.

“We are keen to hear from businesses across the Kirklees and the wider West Yorkshire area who would like to get involved. From monetary donations through to sparing skilled staff to help with the groundworks.

"An example of how a local business has helped us recently is the donation of three new timber benches from Arch Timber Protection.

"As experts in wood preservation, manufacturing the leading Tanalith brand, Arch operates from two sites in West Yorkshire. They have also committed to help source track timbers for the extension.

“In addition, members of the public can help by joining us as volunteers for a nominal annual fee. No experience is required as we are all enthusiasts and happy to pass our engineering skills down to the next generation.”