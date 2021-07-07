Second vaccinations brought forward to eight weeks for people in Kirklees

People in Kirklees will now be able to get their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine eight weeks after their first jab, rather than 12 weeks later.

With the second dose having been shown to be particularly important in protecting people against the Delta variant, everyone aged 18 and over will now be offered their second jab eight weeks after their first, rather than at 12 weeks.

This is to ensure everyone has the strongest possible protection from the virus at the earliest opportunity possible.

People need two doses of the vaccine to get the maximum amount of protection and evidence shows that a gap of 8-12 weeks between doses is likely to provide higher levels of protection than a shorter interval of three to four weeks.

The Reporter series is running a campaign, in partnership with Kirklees Council and the NHS in Kirklees, encouraging as many people as possible to get their Covid-19 vaccinations before the remaining lockdown restrictions are lifted on July 19

More than 212,000 people in Kirklees have now been double-jabbed and local health chiefs are keen to make sure everyone understands the importance of getting both doses.

Steve Brennan, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Kirklees, said: “The second dose of the vaccine is vital for achieving higher and longer lasting protection against Covid-19 so we are urging everyone to make sure they get their second jab.

“Where Covid is concerned, it just isn’t worth taking the risk of not getting the maximum protection.

"We’ve all seen the terrible effects that this virus can have and the havoc it has caused across our communities, so please do your bit, and don’t leave your jab half done.”

Anyone who has an appointment booked for their second dose before July 19 should attend as planned.

People who have appointments after this, and which are more than nine weeks after their first dose, will be able to bring them forward.