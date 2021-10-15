Seventeen new staff in record year at Batley-based Happy Beds

Members of the team at Happy Beds in Batley

With a 102 per cent increase in revenue in the year leading up to April 2021 following a surge in demand for home improvements, Happy Beds, which is entering its 11th year of trading, is now the second biggest bed retailer in the UK.

This period of growth has enabled the business to hire 17 new members of staff.

Rex Isap, CEO at Happy Beds, said: “As we came into our tenth year of trading in 2020, we certainly didn’t expect to be dealing with the effects of a pandemic on our business, but we’re so proud of how well our team have reacted.

"Being able to grow our team has been massively important, allowing us to increase the skills we have in-house and provide opportunities to some incredibly talented people.