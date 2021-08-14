Sight loss charity's summer roadshow to make three stops in Dewsbury

Outlookers has launched a roadshow for local communities, with several events in Dewsbury

The charity was kindly donated a van by Elland-based specialist vehicles provider Terberg DTS UK. This has allowed it to create a mobile sight loss centre which Outlookers plans to take out onto the streets of Kirklees to ensure people who are isolated either by transport, disability or living alone have an opportunity to talk in confidence about their concerns around sight loss and also look at equipment that might help them continue to do the things they love.

This follows on from the Community Champions project Outlookers embarked upon. This joint project with Kirklees Council used Outlookers staff and volunteers to help people with a disability access the Covid-19 vaccine.

Outlookers recognises the importance of talking to people in familiar surroundings, so has announced a series of key dates and locations that the Sight Loss Centre will be visiting this summer. The road trip locations include:

Wednesday, August 18: Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, WF12 9AE.

Tuesday, August 31: Greenwood Centre, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3JR.

Tuesday, September 7: Mullaco, Mullaco Retail Park, Slaithwaite Road, Dewsbury, WF12 0AA.

Outlookers is run by people who themselves are blind or partially sighted. It offers peer and technology support to people who are impacted by sight loss.

The organisation specialises in ensuring everyone with a visual impairment has access to technology that can help them retain their independence.

Volunteers run one-to-one tuition that is tailored to work at an individual's own pace.

This may be helping someone access free talking books or showing them how to adapt their smartphone to allow them to use apps. Often, small changes to their phone will make a huge difference to their independence, mobility and confidence.

Christine Stephen, CEO at Outlookers, said: “The charity has a wealth of knowledge about technology which people can easily learn to use to benefit themselves, so we want to ensure that residents throughout Kirklees have the access to any support they need throughout their sight loss journey.

"In December 2020, we approached the team at Terberg, who very kindly donated a beautiful vehicle that will allow us to do just that.

"We are so thrilled to be able to meet as many people as possible throughout the summer.”