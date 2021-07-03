Spen photographer speaks of impact of lockdown on his business

Jonathan Wall has run Photoshoot studio on Market Street in Heckmondwike for more than 20 years.

Jonathan Wall has run the Photoshoot Studio on Market Street in Heckmondwike for more than 20 years. His business, like many others, has felt the economic impact of Covid over the past year.

Jonathan said: “I was born in London. But I moved to Heckmondwike a long time ago. Heckmondwike is now a big part of my life.

“I opened my Photoshoot Studio nearly 21 years ago in the town centre. Since then, the business has been very busy.

"Portrait bookings are highly popular. Members of the public can also come in without an appointment to have passport photos taken.

“We have a photo framing service as well if our customers want something special doing to keep their memories intact.

“The difference with us compared to other big high street names is people do not have to wait for too long at our shop to have a photograph taken. Good customer service is important to us at Photoshoot.

“I also get to know all my customers because they keep coming back to us.

“The outbreak of Covid obviously changed everything. The pandemic had a massive impact, like it has done on all other small retailers.

"We had to close on two separate occasions when the lockdown restrictions were put in place.

“As someone who enjoys meeting people at the shop, it was not easy for me to sit at home during the various lockdowns.

"There are some really lovely people in Heckmondwike - and I missed them all throughout the long lockdown periods.

"There was also a huge sudden dive in our weekly profits simply because the shop was shut.

“I was looking forward to June 21 when the final restrictions were to be removed. But then I suppose people’s safety has to be a priority if the Government decided to keep restrictions in place until July 19.