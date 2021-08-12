Stylist Katrina is helping people let their hair down after lockdown

Katrina Carter, of The Pin Up Hair Co on High Street, Heckmondwike

Award-winning Katrina, 35, has been a hair stylist since she was 18 and is an expert on colours.

The mum-of-two struck out on her own for the first time during the pandemic, opening The Pin Up Hair Co on High Street, Heckmondwike.

It’s her first anniversary on Friday (August 13) after a rollercoaster 12 months.

A rainbow hair style created by Katrina

As Katrina’s reputation has spread through social media, she’s found customers flocking to Heckmondwike from across West Yorkshire – and some of the colours they want she describes as “crazy”.

It’s a case of the crazier the better for Katrina but she says customers are really going for it – and not just young people!

“People used to say ‘if I was 10 years younger’ or ‘if I dared’ but now they are going for it. Life’s too short,” she said.

“And it’s not just students, it’s people in their 60s, 70s or 80s. Everyone is just more adventurous.”

Katrina has found a niche in colour but fell into it aged 18 because her boss didn’t like doing it.

At its most extreme Katrina is doing rainbow colours but blues and greens are popular now.

A few weeks ago it was pinks and purples, so fashions change quickly.

She has been nominated for awards for her work but said modestly: “I’m just self-taught through sheer panic!”

Last year the salon won the Treatwell Top Rated Salon award and had a string of nominations too.

This year the salon is nominated in Best Salon, Best Customer Experience, Best New Salon, Best Colour Salon and People’s Choice Award at the Salon Awards 2021.

Katrina, who lives in Birkenshaw with husband Robert and children Florence, five, and Reggie, two, said the last year had been a real journey.

“At the time it was very scary,” said Katrina.

“There were a lot of sleepless nights worrying if I’d done the right thing.

“I’m sure a lot of people didn’t think I would make it to 12 months, me included, but we have. It’s amazing.”