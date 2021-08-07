Tea party marks teacher's retirement after 27 years at Norristhorpe school

Mrs Parkin

Class 5P teacher Mrs Parkin was presented with flowers, cards and gifts, and a special video was shown with messages from colleagues past and present.

A school spokesperson said: “Mrs Parkin is a well-respected and much loved teacher and has played a big part in making Norristhorpe school the great place that it is today.

"She will be missed by staff and pupils alike and we wish her all the best in her retirement.”

Mrs Parkin plans to relax and read the Harry Potter series again.