Teenage film-maker's video welcomes re-opening of businesses in Kirklees

Sam Teale, second from right, with friends and traders in Cleckheaton town centre earlier this year

Launched across social media platforms today (Monday, May 17), the video forms part of the council’s campaign to encourage people safely back into town centres and coincides with the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions that allows pubs and restaurants to open indoors.

Produced by Sam Teale Productions, which is run by teenager Sam from an office in Cleckheaton, the video features local hospitality businesses excited to welcome people back inside, and highlights some of the measures they have taken to be able to safely re-open. This includes making space for social distancing, wearing face masks and implementing extra hygiene measures.

Businesses featured in the video include: Imperil, Mirfield; Roberto’s, Batley; The New Inn, Liversedge; and The Pie Shed, Dewsbury.

David Shepherd, strategic director for growth and regeneration at Kirklees Council, said, “We’re really excited to be taking the next step on the Government’s roadmap that allows our local hospitality venues to open indoors.

"The recent soggy Yorkshire weather means many people may want to take advantage of the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions to meet inside. We have a huge range of local pubs, restaurants and other hospitality businesses in the borough that are ready and waiting to welcome customers safely back.

"The work we’ve done so far to support the re-opening of local towns has been a huge success, with Huddersfield topping the charts for post-lockdown high street spending just last week.

"I’d like to thank businesses for their resilience and hard work to become Covid-safe and to shoppers and visitors for their responsible behaviour that has helped us to achieve this.

"However, the pandemic isn’t over. We’re each responsible for making sure we do all we can to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"Please continue to follow the social distancing rules, wear a face covering, get tested regularly and get your vaccine when it’s your turn.”