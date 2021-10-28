Terminally-ill woman raises £8,500 for The Kirkwood at Big Get Together

Elaine Holroyd (right) pictured with Joanna Doherty, community fundraiser at The Kirkwood

As part of the event, organiser Elaine Holroyd and four members of her family took part in a sponsored head shave.

Elaine fought back after being diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2014 and was helped in her recovery by The Kirkwood, the charity which supports people with life-limiting conditions both at home and in the hospice.

Devastatingly Elaine, married to Chris, found that the cancer had returned and had spread to her spine, shoulder and uterus. It was diagnosed as terminal in 2018.

Elaine vowed to raise as much money as possible for The Kirkwood and held Elaine’s Big Get Together at Roberttown Community Centre in September.

The day was a great success and included stalls, a raffle and a virtual dog show.

Elaine said: “The day was so special because it raised vital funds and gave something back to the people who helped me and many others suffering from life-threatening diseases.

“The Kirkwood are not just here to help you die, they are here to help you live and cope with cancer or other diseases.”

Elaine and four family members bravely took part in a head shave as part of the event, helping to boost funds on what was an emotional day.

Elaine added: “We did a similar thing seven years ago when I was first diagnosed with cancer. We raised £5,500 for Cancer Research back then.